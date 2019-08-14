BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Justin Ervin (L) and Ashley Graham attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasup

(Photo credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Model Ashley Graham Shows Off Pregnancy With First Child

August 14, 2019
NEW YORK (AP) — Surprise! That's how model Ashley Graham announced she's pregnant with her first child. Graham and filmmaker Justin Ervin are also celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary.

The two shared a short video on Instagram showing off Graham's growing bump. She wished her husband happy anniversary and said their lives are "about to get even better."

Ervin held a sonogram image on his Instagram account as he gave his 31-year-old wife a kiss on the cheek. He called Graham his "daily inspiration" and added: "I love you and I love us."

The two achieved couple goals last year when she posted a sweet tribute to Ervin on their eighth anniversary with "I love you, Justin and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life in your arms."

