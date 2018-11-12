Miracle Holiday Cocktail Pop-Ups Set To Open In SF And San Jose
Miracle is once again transforming bars across the country into Holiday-themed pop-up bars.
Local, Pacific Cocktail Haven (580 Sutter Street in San Francisco) and Paper Plane (72 S 1st Street in San Jose) will get the Miracle treatment this year from November 23rd until New Year's Eve.
The pop-up feature floor-to-ceiling holiday makeover, prizes, and themed food and drink.
Full menus will be revealed on the bars' social media.
The prep elf @likethatlikethat7x7 hard at work for @miraclesanfrancisco cocktails. That Nog with Pandan is ✨✨ 12 days till Miracle at PCH begins!! -- Be sure to follow @miraclesanfrancisco for all your Miracle desires
We’re getting some of the specialty ingredients ready for @miracleon1st! We can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on! #Repost @miracleon1st (@get_repost) ・・・ On Day 6 of #21DaysOfMiracle our fearless leaders @georgieboi84 and @barkeep47 are doing some R&D and making some of the many unique syrups and infusions that make up our @miraclepopup cocktail menu! From Spiced Brown Sugar Syrup to Sweet Potato Infused Rum, and even a Marshmallow Orgeat, these #HolidayCocktails are going to be a real treat! ---- • • • #countdowntomiracle #miracleSJ #miracleatpaperplane #miracleon1st #paperplanesjc #holidayparty #holidaydrinks #miraclepopup #specialmenu #cocktailbars #dtsj #sanjosebars #siliconvalley #cocktails #christmascocktails #cocktailprep #homemadesyrups #bartenders #craftcocktails #wedowhatwelove