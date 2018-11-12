Miracle Holiday Cocktail Pop-Ups Set To Open In SF And San Jose

Miracle is once again transforming bars across the country into Holiday-themed pop-up bars.

Local, Pacific Cocktail Haven (580 Sutter Street in San Francisco) and Paper Plane (72 S 1st Street in San Jose) will get the Miracle treatment this year from November 23rd until New Year's Eve.

The pop-up feature floor-to-ceiling holiday makeover, prizes, and themed food and drink.

Full menus will be revealed on the bars' social media.