Nicki Minaj Calls Dustup With Cardi B 'Mortifying,' 'Humiliating'

NEW YORK (AP) — Nicki Minaj says being involved in an altercation with Cardi B at a fashion week party was "so mortifying and so humiliating."

Cardi B tried to attack Minaj at the Harper's Bazaar Icons party in New York on Friday. Video circulated on social media showing Cardi B lunging toward Minaj and throwing her shoe at the rapper.

In an Instagram post, Cardi B — who recently had a child — didn't call out Minaj by name but alluded to the fight and said she was sparked because her mothering skills were being disparaged.

On her Apple Music "Queen Radio" show on Monday, Minaj says she "would never discuss anyone's child."

She also questioned why Cardi B, who Minaj says "is at the best stage of her career," would pick a fight.

