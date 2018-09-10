NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 07: Nicki Minaj attends as Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' at the Plaza Hotel on September 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar)

(Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Nicki Minaj Calls Dustup With Cardi B 'Mortifying,' 'Humiliating'

September 10, 2018
Categories: 
Arts And Culture
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
Music
News

NEW YORK (AP) — Nicki Minaj says being involved in an altercation with Cardi B at a fashion week party was "so mortifying and so humiliating."

Cardi B tried to attack Minaj at the Harper's Bazaar Icons party in New York on Friday. Video circulated on social media showing Cardi B lunging toward Minaj and throwing her shoe at the rapper.

Cardi B, with a bump on her forehead, leaves after an altercation at the Harper's BAZAAR "ICONS by Carine Roitfeld" party at The Plaza on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, New York. Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have been involved in an altercation that got physical at a
(Photo credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

In an Instagram post, Cardi B — who recently had a child — didn't call out Minaj by name but alluded to the fight and said she was sparked because her mothering skills were being disparaged.

Related: Cardi B Escorted Out of Fashion Party After Lunging at Nicki Minaj

On her Apple Music "Queen Radio" show on Monday, Minaj says she "would never discuss anyone's child."

She also questioned why Cardi B, who Minaj says "is at the best stage of her career," would pick a fight.
 

Tags: 
Nicki Minaj
Cardi B
New York Fashion Week
Altercation
Harper's Bazaar Icons
Party