Miley Cyrus Covers Metallica and Nine Inch Nails at Glastonbury Festival

By: Anthony Capobianco

(WAAF) - This year's Glastonbury Festival was booked to the sky with some of the biggest names in music. While rock and metal was represented by artists like Bring Me The Horizon, Baby Metal, The Killers, and Vampire Weekend, pop singer Miley Cyrus implemented some rock into her set as well.

Cyrus performed a pop version (and later a rock version) of "Head Like A Hole" as her Black Mirror alter ego, Ashley O, during her Glastonbury set.

Is this the first time someone from Black Mirror has played @GlastoFest?



(@MileyCyrus came back on after to cover @nineinchnails’ Head Like A Hole --) pic.twitter.com/YeTGVx01iS — BBC Radio 6 Music (@BBC6Music) July 1, 2019

She also performed her own cover of "Nothing Else Matters" by Metallica.

This isn't the first time Cyrus has stepped into rock waters. Earlier in 2019, she performed "Hunger Strike" by Temple of the Dog at the Chris Cornell tribute concert.