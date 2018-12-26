Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth May Have 'Tied The Knot'

Over the long holiday weekend, some evidence seems to indicate that longtime couple Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth may have gotten married, according to Access.

On Sunday night, photos and video reportedly appeared on an Instagram Story of Conrad Jack Carr, a close friend of the couple at their Franklin, Tennessee home.

Hemsworth can be seen wearing a very casual tuxedo, while his brothers Chris and Luke wore similar printed dress shirts. The three brothers can be seen taking a "shotski", where they would simultaneously take shots from strategically placed glasses on a single ski.

Also in attendance, Cyrus' mother Tish was seen on social media with her other daughters Brandi and Noah.

The couple themselves were seen together with the "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer wearing an off-the-shoulder white dress and next to her, what appears to be cupcakes, a two-tiered white wedding cake and champagne on top of a counter.

Miley and Liam have yet to publicly and offically announce their supposed nupituals.