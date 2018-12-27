BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 4: Miley Cyrus (L) and actor Liam Hemsworth arrives at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.(Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup/Si

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Have 'Tied The Knot'

After much speculation, the couple confirmed their nuptials

December 27, 2018
Over the long holiday weekend, some evidence seems to indicate that longtime couple Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth may have gotten married, according to Access. On Wednesday, sources for People have confirmed the marriage did take place.

On Sunday night, photos and video reportedly appeared on an Instagram Story of Conrad Jack Carr, a close friend of the couple at their Franklin, Tennessee home.

Hemsworth can be seen wearing a very casual tuxedo, while his brothers Chris and Luke wore similar printed dress shirts. The three brothers can be seen taking a "shotski", where they would simultaneously take shots from strategically placed glasses on a single ski.

Also in attendance, Cyrus' mother Tish was seen on social media with her other daughters Brandi and Noah.

The couple themselves were seen together with the "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer wearing an off-the-shoulder white dress and next to her, what appears to be cupcakes, a two-tiered white wedding cake and champagne on top of a counter.

Miley posted black and white photos of her and Liam via Instagram, Wednesday. 

This is probably our one - millionth kiss ....

12.23.18

10 years later .....

Updated: 12/27/2018 6:24am

 

