Michelle Obama Announces San Jose Stop On 10-City Book Tour

On Wednesday, former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama announced she will embark on a 10-city book tour, in support of her upcoming memoir Becoming.

The 54 year-old Chicago-native will kick off her tour in her hometown on November 13, the same day the book goes on sale. Obama will then visit the Bay Area on December 14 at the SAP Center in San Jose. Concluding the tour in Dallas, Texas on the 17th.

Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama will feature candid conversations with a selection of famous friends and family members moderating each event.

10 percent of the seats in each venue will be given away for free to fans and local community members who may not be able to afford tickets.

"I've spent the last year and a half reflecting on my story as deeply and honestly as I could, and now I’m thrilled to travel the country and do the same with readers this fall," Obama tells People.com.

"I hope that this tour will inspire others to reflect upon and share their own stories—all the joys and sorrows, all the scars and renewals — so that together, we can better recognize that each of us, in our own way, is in a constant process of becoming."

Obama also took to social media to promote her book tour. See it here...

Full "Becoming" Book Tour Itinerary:

11/13 - Chicago, IL - United Center

11/15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

11/17 - Washington DC - Capital One Arena

11/24 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

11/29 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

12/01 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

12/11 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

12/13 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center Arena

12/14 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

12/17 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Pre-sale tickets for "verified-fans" are available through Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 10:00pm PST.

Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. local time.

Details and more are available through her website BecomingMichelleObama.com.

