Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy Set For 'HELLA MEGA' Tour

SAN FRANCISCO (RADIO.COM) — “We wanted to do something that was kind of like a ‘Monsters Of Rock’ kind of feel to it,” Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day explains, swiveling in his chair beside Tré Cool and Mike Dirnt. “We got the ‘Monsters Of Insects’ tour” he laughs.

The HELLA MEGA tour is monstrous, with Weezer and Fall Out Boy joining Green Day for a stadium run across the country, kicking off July 17, 2020, in Seattle. Between them there are 23 GRAMMY nominations, countless records sold, and enough influence to shape 20 years of Alternative rock. Tickets for next summer’s trek go on sale on Friday, September 20.

In addition to looking ahead to the tour, Green Day is looking back in an exclusive interview with RADIO.COM. “I would have probably told my younger self to stop being a wise-ass, but my younger self would have never listened to me,” Armstrong admits. The band shares why they can’t stop listening to Lizzo and why “When I Come Around” caught them by surprise in the full video above.

By the time these three bands step on stage next July, each of them will have released a new album. Along with the announcement of the tour, comes confirmation of new projects from each band and a new song to prime you for this epic tour.

These new songs from Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy are all part of a RADIO.COM World Premiere, which means you can hear them here and stream them on the RADIO.COM app all throughout the day on Tuesday, September 10.

Green Day will release Father Of All Motherf***ers on February 7, 2020, their first album since Revolution Radio topped the album chart in 2016. They have revealed the lead track, “Father Of All,” a runaway burst of adrenaline, speeding and clapping into the next chapter for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group.

“It’s kinda like ‘Hawaii Five-0’ meets Rick James in a certain way,” Armstrong tells RADIO.COM. “It’s filtered through the Green Day coffee filter, and it’s loud, it’s noisy, and it’s pure rock n’ roll energy.”

On May 1, 2020, Weezer will release Van Weezer, a riff-heavy album that Rivers Cuomo began teasing before the release of The Black Album. From the LP partly inspired by guitar solos in their live set, the band has released, “The End Of The Game,” a soaring and crunchy love song bursting with Weezer charm.

It’s been 16 years since Fall Out Boy dropped their debut, and on November 15 the band will celebrate with a new Greatest Hits album. It includes at least one new track, “Dear Future Self (Hands Up),” featuring Wyclef Jean, which has also been released as part of the HELLA MEGA announcement.

