Why Lizzo Is the Best Choice for Ursula in 'The Little Mermaid'

The poor unfortunate souls behind the upcoming live-action update to The Little Mermaid are already hearing from fans, before anyone has been officially cast.

Last week, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Melissa McCarthy was in talks to take on the role of Ursula, the Sea Witch who trades for the voice of Ariel. While McCarthy is an amazing actress, fans were right to remember that Lizzo is the only logical choice for the film's villain.

The "Truth Hurts" singer has previously appeared in full Ursula makeup, singing her signature song in a posting from October. Nobody would be better under the sea than the "Juice" star, and we would trade all the whozits and whatzits in the world to make it happen.

The reaction to the news of McCarthy has many remembering Lizzo's convincing turn as the tentacled Queen, and they are notifying those in charge. Even Lizzo got in on it, posting a sad-eyed emoji in reaction to the news.

The live-action edition of the 1989 film will be directed by Rob Marshall. No start date has been released for production, but it will follow this year's updated versions of Aladdin and The Lion King from Disney.

is @lizzo not available to play Ursula in the live action little mermaid cuz...….I will only accept her in that role. — Petty LaBelle (@hecallsmePP) June 28, 2019

I mean, I get it... but... LIZZO!! https://t.co/lOT5CR5ytr — Yael Tygiel (@yaeltygiel) June 28, 2019

I am vetoing this already. We done told yall to cast @lizzo. @Disney https://t.co/Z4cspAkhF9 — Tre'vell Anderson (@TrevellAnderson) June 28, 2019

Other casting rumors for The Little Mermaid include Awkwafina, who would play the seagull Scuttle, and Room star Jacob Tremblay who is talks to play Flounder.

After bold performances at the BET Awards and the MTV Movie and TV Awards, the singer is set for a string of festival shows across Europe this month. Lizzo will return for more tour dates in the US later in July.

You find the full list of upcoming shows for Lizzo here.

