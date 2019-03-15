We Didn't Expect to Cry During Carly Rae Jepsen's Crazy Cat Lady Video, but Here We Are

It's like they say, "It's better to have loved a cat, watched it multiply during a catnip trip, and eventually have it jump out of your insanely high window than to never have loved at all."

Internet expert and perfected pop songstress Carly Rae Jepsen offered up some Cat Fancy FanFiction this week for her new "Now That I Found You" video, and it hit us hard.

It starts as she stumbles upon Shrampton the cat in a rainy alley, and takes him home to start their romcom montage of a life together. As Jepsen not-so-slowly slides into crazy cat lady territory, Shrampton multiples and overtakes the life and apartment of the singer. Decked out in feline bodysuits and amazing underwear, Jepsen is infatuated with her new friend(s) - dancing in the kitchen and even having a catnip hookah party. But then she wakes up, alone.

Shrampton is nowhere to be found. Did he get too high and jump out of the window? Is he hiding on top of the cabinet again? Was it all a dream? A distraught Jepsen ventures back into the rain to look for her new furry friend, wearing her transparent and extremely practical rainwear, again. She looks all over, but comes up completely empty. Our heart drops for the unlucky-in-love singer, caught in a storm of disappointment and actual rain. Until, there he is.

Jepsen spins around to find a man in a cable knit sweater, holding Shrampton and, dare we say, our heart. They walk closer and smile. Whispering a hello as she reaches in for a pet, it's beautiful and now we've totally lost control of our tear ducts. Quick check your phone, say you got bad news, go to the bathroom, anything.

You don't. You lean back in your chair and let a smile wash over you, comforted by the fact that Carly Rae Jepsen and that silly cat from Instagram taught you how to love.

Did you have a different reaction? Oh really? Just us? Well alright.

Listen to "No Drug Like Me" while we get it together.