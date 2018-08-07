WATCH: Meghan Trainor’s Mini-Concert With Jimmy Kimmel Live

Monday night Meghan Trainor stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live, but the best stuff happened off the air.

The twenty-four-year-old singer performed a special four song set that was too big for TV. Her mini-concert featured “No Excuses”, “All About That Bass”, “Lose You”, and her first live performance of “TREAT MYSELF”.

Check out her full performance.

“TREAT MYSELF” is the title track off of Trainor’s upcoming third album due out on August 31st. As she told us earlier this year, the song and much of her new album is influenced by her struggle with anxiety and panic attacks.

“I was uneducated about anxiety and how it could physically rattle you” explained Trainor. “I did one song called treat myself, and it was about how when my therapist looked at me and was like - look at you, you’re not like shaking anymore, you’re not like miserable and sad, you’re like really happy and everything’s going great for you.”

“She’s like, don’t forget to treat yourself and do something for you” smiled Meghan. “I bought a car, and was like, treat yourself.”