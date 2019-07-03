Watch the First Trailer for the BTS Film 'Bring the Soul: The Movie'

BTS is back in theaters this August, and the group has finally released your first look.

Bring The Soul: The Movie mixes footage from BTS' Love Yourself: Speak Yourself World Tour with new interviews and adventures from various cities they have visited. It also showcases ARMY members who have been impacted by BTS.

"Listening to their music helped me move on and realize that I deserved better" proclaims one fan, as the confetti flies at one of the group's sold out shows.

Earlier this week, BTS released their first Japanese language song of the year, the bright and beautiful "Lights". It comes after a busy month for the group, which saw them release three massive collaborations and the immersive mobile game, BTS World.

Tickets are available now for Bring The Soul: The Movie, with the film hitting theaters on August 7th.

