See The Rollerblades And Dog Raincoat On Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Wedding Registry

What do you get the couple that has everything?

For Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, you might consider a fresh pair of rollerblades, or an adorable dog raincoat. Both make an appearance on the couple's wedding registry, done in partnership with Amazon.

"I'm very excited to start this new chapter in my life, and I've selected some of my favorite items to inspire you during yours" Chopra says on the site. "I am also so happy that Amazon is making a $100,000 donation to UNICEF, an organization that I hold close to my heart."

Included in the registry is the usual, like cookware, towels, and bedding, but there's also a snowboard, a table tennis set, and a cooler that might be the perfect gift for Chopra, Jonas, or yourself.

According to reports, the couple will be married later this month. You can view the registry for yourself, here.