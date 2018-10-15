Another Royal Baby Is On The Way, The Internet Reacts

There is baby success in Sussex, as the Duke and Duchess have announced they are expecting for spring of 2019.

After a wedding in May, Harry and Meghan wasted no time in growing the Royal family, with their first child due for next year.

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

The couple is currently in Sydney for a sixteen day visit across Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand. The Prince and the former Suits star are already setting the internet ablaze with hot takes. First there's the timing, with some recognizing that the baby and the Brexit are possibly coming at the same time.

Baby Brexit? Or Brexit Baby? https://t.co/tXfLN2qg8m — Brett Mason (@BrettMasonNews) October 15, 2018

Ahh bless! A new Royal baby conveniently arriving around the time of Brexit. Bet it's just a crazy coincidence! Congrats! xxx — Jason Wells (@redmotion_games) October 15, 2018

To those remembering the Duchess' past roles.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are gonna have a baby! That’s wonderful. I can’t wait to find out what’s in the suitcase. #RoyalBaby — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 15, 2018

Royal Baby!!!! I wonder if they will name it Mike, Harvey, Louis or Donna... @Suits_USA https://t.co/l5h1BaNP2F — Kevin Jesus (@GlobalJesus) October 15, 2018

And one sad piglet.

So when a new #RoyalBaby is announced, it trends nationally in the UK, but when we announce our new baby Warty Piglets the news doesn't even travel as far as Rotherham.



Favouritism. pic.twitter.com/urUTeFYXMn — Yorkshire Wildlife Park -- (@YorkshireWP) October 15, 2018

Always the Piglet, never the Duchess. The baby will be the seventh in line to the British throne.