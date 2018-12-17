Post Malone Gets The Perfect Gift From Dennis Rodman

Sure, meeting Metallica was cool, but they didn't get Post Malone any closer to breadsticks.

When Posty isn't rocking Crocs, or scoring GRAMMY nods, the guy unabashedly lives in the land of endless soup, salad, and breadsticks. He loves Olive Garden, devouring sticks with his own special style and crunching on a "laundry basket of croutons." So when Basketball Hall Of Fame member Dennis Rodman ran into Post at Rolling Loud over the weekend in Los Angeles, he came prepared.

Hidden in his sock so he wouldn't lose it, "The Worm" brought Malone a $25 Gift Card to Olive Garden, which has endless possibilities.

That look on Posty's face is pure joy. The expression only achieved when somebody really gets you what you want. The moment was captured by tour photographer Adam DeGross, and will forever be remembered each time we order the Zuppa Toscana.

May someone hear your holiday wishes in the same way that Rodman heard Post Malone.

