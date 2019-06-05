Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Being Grabbed by Fan

Miley Cyrus has spoken out about the fan that grabbed her over the weekend in Barcelona, Spain, tweeting a response on Tuesday.

Related: Miley Cyrus Grabbed by a Fan While With Liam Hemsworth

Alongside a video from Inside Edition and The Talk, detailing the encounter in which a fan forcibly grabs Cyrus and attempts to kiss her before she spins away, Miley makes it very clear that the action was out of bounds. "She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people. She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked" she writes. "She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent."

She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people. She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent. #DontFuckWithMyFreedom pic.twitter.com/hBDzuflKF1 She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. — Ashley O (@MileyCyrus) June 4, 2019

The tweet has gained nearly half a million likes since it was posted, with many sharing their sympathy and support. "This is actually 100% serious. I’m so sorry you went through that" wrote one fan. "Say it louder for the people in the back Queen, this IS NOT NORMAL" shared another.

On Friday, Cyrus released her new EP SHE IS COMING, and her episode of Black Mirror began streaming Wednesday on Netflix.