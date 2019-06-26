Miley Cyrus Brings Back Ashley O From 'Black Mirror' to Dance With Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X is "On A Roll", or pressed bread. Depends on who you ask.

In the most 2019 moment of the week, the "Old Town Road" rapper posted a video of Miley Cyrus, reprising her role of Ashley O from the latest season of Black Mirror to sing along to his second single "Panini."

This is of course X's second Cyrus of the year, after inviting Billy Ray Cyrus on the remix to "Old Town Road". So far, that has turned out pretty well.

ashely o loves panini ---- pic.twitter.com/GCj3f5x2Xk — nope (@LilNasX) June 25, 2019

Please, come with us down this amazing rabbit hole.

In the "Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too" episode of Black Mirror, Miley Cyrus plays pop star Ashley O, struggling the break free from the grip of her management. Her signature song is, "On A Roll", an uplifting anthem that in reality is a positive take on the Nine Inch Nails song "Head Like A Hole".

"I'm stoked on ambition and verve, I'm gonna get what I deserve" she sings, rather than Trent Reznor's original, "Bow down before the one you serve, you're going to get what you deserve." It's a bop, and now available everywhere.

Earlier this year, before the fresh blast of publicity from Black Mirror, it just so happens that Nine Inch Nails earned the first number one song of their career. It came courtesy of Lil Nas X.

The viral phenomenon of "Old Town Road" features a trap beat built on a sample from a 10-year-old Nine Inch Nails song called "34 Ghost IV". The writing credit that Reznor and Atticus Ross from the band get on "Old Town Road" is their first on a number one hit. The song has remained at the top for the past 12 weeks, with Billy Ray Cyrus.

Are you still with us?

"Panini" for what it's worth, features a writing credit for Kurt Cobain of Nirvana, for borrowing a melody from their song, "In Bloom". The song is featured on Lil Nas X's highly-anticipated debut, 7 EP, which is now available everywhere.