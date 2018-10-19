Marshmello Teams With Rhett and Link, Finds Out Pancakes Are A Problem

Batter up!

Things got messy when Marshmello invited some friends over to the Mello Cave this week. Internetainers Rhett and Link stopped by for a pancake cook-off, which ended with most of the ingredients on Marshmello's head. We were really the only winners this time around, but it's worth watching how they got there.

Hopefully our fluffy friend gets cleaned up in time for We Can Survive this weekend at the Holllywood Bowl. The "Happier" hitmaker will be part of a massive lineup, including Shawn Mendes, Khalid, Ella Mai, G-Eazy, Charlie Puth, and more. The show is on Saturday, October 20th, with a portion of the proceeds from every ticket sale going to the Young Survival Coalition to help in the fight against cancer.

If you want to see Marshmello continue cooking, click here. If you prefer seeing an amazing show for an amazing cause, then click here