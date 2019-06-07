Inside the 'BTS World' Game and the New "Dream Glow" Song With Charli XCX

You are in charge of BTS, starting June 26th.

The BTS World game is coming this month, and it puts you in control of the most powerful phenomenon on the planet. Inside, you'll be transported back to 2012 when the group got started, and you're the manager. That means you hang with the hit-makers, but it also means you have a lot of responsibility. From finding places to stay to helping each member grow as a person, it's a lot of work, but you're likely up to the task. You'll also be rewarded for your trouble, with over 10,000 photos and 100 videos that will be exclusively revealed in the game, and most important, new music.

The group is releasing music exclusively for BTS World, and the first sample is a collaboration with Charli XCX. Together they team up for an atmospheric and shimmering song titled, "Dream Glow."

BTS World arrives on June 26th. You can find more details here.

In the meantime you have another ARMY objective to keep you busy, manager. NASA is getting ready to go back to the moon, and they are looking for a playlist to keep themselves entertained on the flight. Requests for "Moonchild" by RM have been flying in, but there's still time to make sure it's included.

Fans have until June 28th to make their submissions and the playlist will "liftoff" on July 13th, just a few days before the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11. You can find more details from NASA here.