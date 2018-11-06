Imagine Dragons Dive Deep On Divorce And A Difficult Year On "Bad Liar"

Origins is the fourth album from Imagine Dragons, and every preview we've received so far has offered a different look at one of the most successful bands in the world.

We've had the driving force of "Natural", we've been uplifted by the spirit of "Zero", and we've heeded the warning of "Machine." For the fourth and final preview of the album, Dan Reynolds and Imagine Dragons offer up something emotional and raw, a look into the frayed relationship of Reynolds and his wife.

"Bad Liar" examines the dissolving of a marriage, and the things that we tell each other that build toward a breaking down of that bond. "This last year I went through a divorce, but we never signed the papers. I've been home and we kind of decided, well, let's just hold off for a minute" lead singer Dan Reynolds explained to Zane Lowe of Beats 1 on Tuesday.. The song was co-written with his wife Aja Volkman before they got separated.

"As we were writing it we knew what it was about, but we also kind of didn't speak about what it was about" Reynolds continues. "Pretty wild, because the song is obviously about a tumultuous relationship. It starts out and it's, 'Hush, my dear. It's been a difficult year.' That really was where we were at. We couldn't fake it. We couldn't lie to each other and tell each other that it was okay, because it wasn't. I think we kind of perceived this might be the end of us."

"Bad Liar" is a powerful and emotional dive into a personal wound, but the good news is that the story seems to be headed towards a happy ending. "Now, we're kind of dating and it's weird because we're separated, but we're dating" says Reynolds. "It's interesting because it was really hard for me to listen to for the last few months knowing it was going to come out, but now I listen to it and I love it, because me and Aja, we're kind of back together right now."

Origins is available everywhere on November 9th.