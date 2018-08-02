How You Doin? Jennifer Aniston Considers A Return To ‘Friends’

Could we be any more excited?

With reboot fever sweeping the networks, the one that we are holding out hope for is Friends.

It seemed unlikely after the show’s creators shrugged off the idea earlier this year. “Never happening. Never. We did it! It’s done” said co-creator David Crane back in June. But Rachel Green is here to spark our hope at a reunion.

“I fantasize about it” Jennifer Aniston tells InStyle Magazine. “It really was the greatest job I ever had.”

Aniston admits she’s talked with co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow about it, but mentions there’s one castmate who might not be ready to head back to Central Perk.

"I know Matt LeBlanc doesn’t want to be asked that question anymore" says Aniston. "But maybe we could talk him into it.

"Or we just give it some time and then Lisa, Courteney, and I could reboot The Golden Girls and spend our last years together on wicker furniture" she adds.

No way. She got off the plane, let’s see what happens next. End “the break”, reunite the lobsters, and let’s do this.