Heidi Klum Goes Green, And All The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes

From "The Swamp" to Wakanda and everywhere in-between

November 1, 2018
Michael Cerio
Heidi Klum

© Sipa USA

Halloween was no match for Heidi Klum.

The model and America's Got Talent judge took it back to the swamp with her boyfriend Tom Kaulitz, in a deeply dedicated couples costume that slayed on All Hallows' Eve. The pair went through a serious transformation to become Shrek and Princess Fiona, and it's our favorite.

Related: The Best Halloween Costumes In Music: See How Rita Ora, Halsey, And More Won Halloween

It started as this...

And became this...

We bow down to the Queen of Halloween. That's next level dedication that makes our cat ears and zombie paint look silly. Klum and Kaulitz looked amazing, but so did several of our favorite stars who got into the spooky spirit. These are some of the best celebrity costumes for Halloween.

 

 

Tags: 
Halloween
costumes
Heidi Klum