HBO Finds A Star For Their 'Game Of Thrones' Prequel

It's been a long road to see who sits upon the Iron Throne as Game Of Thrones gets closer to a close. After the eighth season ends in 2019 we'll say goodbye to Westeros, but a new chapter is not far away.

The prequel for Game Of Thrones will debut at least a year after the original series ends, but the pieces are starting to come together. HBO has announced that Academy Award nominee Naomi Watts has been confirmed to be a part of the still-untitled show.

Producer Jane Goldman will team with author George R.R. Martin for the show set to take place thousands of years before the events that unfold in Game Of Thrones. The plot will still be from the books of Martin and is said to involves previous members of House Stark and House Lannister.

Filming for the series is expected to start in 2019.