BTS, *NSYNC, and Post Malone Funko Figures Are Coming Soon

There's a ton of new toys from our favorite movies and TV shows that debuted over the weekend at the New York Toy Fair 2019, but we're most interested in bringing home some of our favorite artists to decorate our desk.

The amazing people at Funko have unveiled some new 3.75 inch figures perfect to show our musical allegiance, and make us smile between annoying emails. At the show they debuted Pop! Figures for *NSYNC, BTS, and a Post Malone complete with face tattoos that we can't wait to get our hands on.

Here’s a closer look at the Post Malone Pop! #FunkoTFNY pic.twitter.com/CaZS6tekae — Funko (@OriginalFunko) February 15, 2019

You can pre-order Post Malone now, but you'll have to wait and find BTS in a Barnes & Noble near you.