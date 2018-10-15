Britney Spears Reunites With Fellow Mouseketeer Ryan Gosling

The Mickey Mouse Club gets back together on 'Ellen'

October 15, 2018
Michael Cerio
Britney Spears And Ryan Gosling

© Admedia, Inc | © Press Association

The All-New Mickey Mouse Club helped launch the career of some of our favorite stars. The Disney Channel show introduced us to Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling, Keri Russell, and JC Chasez back in 1993 and we are forever grateful for it.

They have gone their own way since then, winning GRAMMYs, and Oscars, and Emmys, but we get all in our feelings when they get back together. The nostalgic stars aligned on Friday, and Britney Spears happened to be on Ellen the same day as Ryan Gosling was there to promote his new film First Man. Backstage the two reunited for the first time in as long as they can remember.

View this post on Instagram

Big day on my show tomorrow.

A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on

Related: Watch Britney Spears Salsa Dance In Heels

Later, Gosling talked about his memories of meeting Spears when the show first started. "I remember when we first got to the show, they sort of had all the kids perform for one another" Ryan explained to Ellen. "I remember it was Christina Aguilera, and then Britney performed, and I remember thinking, ok so they're like freakishly talented."

"And then what did you do for your talent when they finished? Did you sing? Did you dance? What'd you do?" asked Ellen. "I think I was just like, I'm Canadian" Gosling responded with a smirk.

While Gosling was there to discuss his film, Britney was there for an announcement. An announcement that she would soon be making an announcement.

Stay tuned for October 18th, when Britney will make an announcement on Ellen's YouTube channel. The one she announced she will be announcing. Why? Because we like you. See you real soon.

 

Tags: 
Britney Spears
Ryan Gosling
Ellen
The Ellen Show