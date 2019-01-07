'Bohemian Rhapsody' and Rami Malek Rock the Golden Globes
The biggest music biopic of all time takes home the night's top prize
While many had their eyes on Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, and A Star Is Born at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, it was another massive music movie that took home the top honors.
Bohemian Rhapsody was the champion of the Best Motion Picture - Drama category on Sunday night. The story of Queen and their iconic frontman Freddie Mercury was unstoppable, with the top grossing music biopic of all time besting Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, If Beal Street Could Talk, and the Cooper and Gaga remake of A Star Is Born. Rami Malek also won the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his transformation into Mercury.
“Thank you to Freddie Mercury for giving me the joy of a lifetime" Malek said from the stage. "This is for and because of you."
Congratulations to Bohemian Rhapsody (@BoRhapMovie) - Best Motion Picture - Drama. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/t46TX6xZhc— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019
Congrats to #RamiMalek and the whole @BoRhapMovie team! Much deserved honors --------for an incredibly entertaining and moving film ✨#GoldenbGlobes— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 7, 2019
In December, Bohemian Rhapsody edged ahead of Straight Outta Compton to become the biggest music biopic of all time, defying critics and reenergizing fandom for one of the world's most unique and successful bands. The film tells the origin story of the group, and follows the personal and professional struggles of Mercury on their way to their legendary performance at Live Aid.
Lady Gaga was not without a win though, taking home the trophy for Best Original Song with Mark Ronson for "Shallow." You can check out the full list of winners below.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Glenn Close - The Wife
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Green Book
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Christian Bale - Vice
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Olivia Colman - The Favourite
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
The Kominsky Method
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Director – Motion Picture
Alfonso Cuaron - Roma
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Darren Criss - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Roma
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Patricia Clarkson - Sharp Objects
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie - Green Book
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali - Green Book
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Shallow” - A Star Is Born
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Justin Hurwitz - First Man
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Patricia Arquette - Escape at Dannemora
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Ben Whishaw - A Very English Scandal
Best Television Series – Drama
The Americans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Richard Madden - Bodyguard
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method