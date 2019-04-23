Billboard Music Awards: Vote Now for Top Touring Artist

After another year of heart-stopping, electrifying live music, someone will be named the Top Touring Artist at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Will it be the family affair of Beyoncé & JAY-Z, back again for the massive On The Run II tour? Maybe it will be Taylor Swift, who took a giant snake around the world and all the way to Netflix for the Reputation Stadium Tour. Could it be Justin Timberlake, who overcame bruised vocal cords to complete the Man Of The Woods Tour, or maybe Bruno Mars who is still out thrilling crowds with his 24k Magic World Tour? Or is it Ed Sheeran, who set records in 2018 for a solo artist, grossing nearly half a billion dollars for the best year-end total in decades?

We could talk tallies and tour dates all day, but the question is which of these 5 shows left a mark on you? Check out photos from these 5 massive tours, and vote below for your favorite.

Beyoncé & JAY-Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Justin Timberlake

The choice is yours. Vote now for your favorite to win Top Touring Artist at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, and see who walks away a winner when it happens live from Las Vegas on Wednesday May 1st on NBC.