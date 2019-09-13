Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey Fly on "Don't Call Me Angel"

(RADIO.COM) — Where do we sign up for a full movie of this?

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey are a dangerous trio in the new video for “Don’t Call Me Angel,” part of the rebooted Charlie’s Angels film due in theaters this November.

Each of these icons plays their own role in the all-action clip, with Grande acting as the mastermind. Ordering helicopter strikes and slinking around the lavish estate, it’s clear Ariana is in control. Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey is some kind of weapons expert who’s as good with a rocket as she is with a knife, and of course, Miley is the bare-knuckle badass. Cyrus mixes sultry moves with brutal violence and looks to be the most extreme but most effective member the set. Did we mention we would watch a full movie of this? Maybe even a forced sequel filled with plot holes but a bigger effects budget. Get on it Hollywood.

As for the actual song, the three are a beautiful blend as Grande anchors the obstinate anthem, with Miley bringing the energy and Lana offering a smooth interlude. It’s a perfect pop trio, making big-budget moves.

“Don’t Call Me Angel” was first teased in the trailer for Charlie’s Angels in June, and is the first song from the upcoming soundtrack, executive produced in part by Ariana Grande.

Charlie’s Angels star Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska and is written and directed by Elizabeth Banks. The film is in theaters on November 15, with the soundtrack arriving on November 1.

