Michael B. Jordan To Lead New Tom Clancy Film Series

He may not yet be confirmed to play 'Superman', but Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan is set to play a major character from the Tom Clancy universe. Variety reports the Fruitvale Station actor will play ex-Navy Seal-turned CIA operations officer John Clark a.k.a. John Terrence Kelly.

Paramount Pictures has two projects based on Clancy's novels Rainbow Six and Without Remorse that Jordan would lead as Clark.

In the books, Jordan's character works closely with CIA analyst Jack Ryan on missions that have a more physical approach. In the movies, Clark has been portrayed by Willem Dafoe in Clear and Present Danger with Harrison Ford and Liev Schreiber in The Sum of All Fears with Ben Affleck as Jack Ryan.

The announcement comes as Amazon and Paramount TV's Jack Ryan series with John Krasinski received much praise.

New Transformers helmer, Akiva Goldsman is set to produce the new John Clark film along with Jordan, Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, both known best for Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol.

Currently, Jordan can be seen on HBO's Emmy-nominated Fahrenheit 451 with Michael Shannon.

