Meghan Trainor Weds Actor Daryl Sabara On Her 25th Birthday

NEW YORK (AP) — Meghan Trainor has wed actor Daryl Sabara in nuptial exchanged at the couple's Los Angeles home.

A publicist for the Grammy-winning singer on Sunday confirmed the two married Saturday. People Magazine first reported the wedding. It says about 100 guests attended the private backyard ceremony. It was also Trainor's 25th birthday.

The "All About That Bass" singer and the 26-year-old Spy Kids actor became engaged last year.

Trainor's third album is due out in 2019.

