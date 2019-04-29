"May The 4Th Be With You" It's The Unofficial 'Star Wars' Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS Radio) — Many fans of the George Lucas created series of blockbuster films are celebrating this Saturday as the unofficial Star Wars Day, or rather as fans would say "May The Fourth Be With You!”

Mega-fans of the San Francisco-based Lucasfilm franchise is celebrating because it’s been 42 years since the original movie, Star Wars: A New Hope premiered in 1977.

Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford in "Star Wars: A New Hope" (Photo credit: Disney•Lucasfilm)

We got a first look at the ninth and final installment of the Star Wars saga, "The Rise of Skywalker" releasing the teaser trailer at their official convention in Chicago 'Star Wars Celebration.' See it here.

Star Wars is such the global phenomenon, enthusiasts dress the part and indulge in food and drinks based on the movies. In the Town of Danville, fans can participate in the annual Star Wars-themed scavenger hunt. Children can take part in Jedi Training sessions and for adults, enjoy a Cantina crawl.

The Museum of Art and Digital Entertainment in Oakland will hold "Chewhaha: Star Wars Comedy Show" where some of the Bay Area's best local comedians will take the stage in all it's "empirical" splender. More information is available on their website.

