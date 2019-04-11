Marvel's Hawkeye Series With Jeremy Renner In Development For Disney+

It's been announced Jeremy Renner will reprise and star in his own action series based on his Marvel Cinematic Universe character, Clint Barton aka Hawkeye. The limited series is in development for the company’s upcoming streaming service, Disney+, according to Variety.

In the series, Barton trains Kate Bishop, a new recruit of the “Young Avengers” who later take on the mantle of Hawkeye, much like their comic book counterpart.

On Wednesday, Renner was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he was asked about the reports of his character getting his own series and about the time he broke both his arms shooting the comedy Tag.

Watch the interview, here…

Video of Jeremy Renner on Hawkeye &amp; Ronin in Avengers: Endgame

The Hawkeye series is the newest project greenlit for Disney+. Other shows announced include series for MCU characters Vision & Scarlet Witch played by Paul Bettany (A Knight's Tale) and Elizabeth Olsen (Godzilla), Loki with Tom Hiddleston (Kong: Skull Island), and Falcon & Winter Soldier played by Anthony Mackie (The Hurt Locker) and Sebastian Stan (The Martian).

Most are to appear in the highly anticipated blockbuster, Avengers: Endgame due out in theaters this April 26th.

Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige will produce the limited series which is expected to run between 6 to 8 episodes.

No word yet on a release date, for either the Hawkeye series or Disney+.