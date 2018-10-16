Maroon 5 Remakes 'Girls Like You' Music Video

Taking the top spot on Billboard's Top 100 for the fourth week in a row, Maroon 5 released a second version of their hit music video Girls Like You on Tuesday.

The new version gives us more unseen footage with the ladies dancing with frontman Adam Levine. We get the same guitar solo intro, more direct interaction and a little bit more of Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo. One YouTube commenter said Ellen Degeneres doesn’t seem as “lost” as she did than in the first one.

Instead of Levine hugging his family at the end of the music video, we get to see what happens after the cameras stop rolling and get a candid look at Maroon 5’s guests.

Watch the new version of 'Girls Like You', here…

Video of Maroon 5 - Girls Like You ft. Cardi B (Volume 2)

