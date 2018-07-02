Michael Franti

Marin County Fair 2018 Free Concerts

July 2, 2018
The Marin County Fair returns to 10 Ave of the Flags in San Rafael from Saturday, June 30 - Wednesday, July 4 for five days of rides, games, fireworks, films, and concerts.

You can get into each concert as part of your fair admission with seats on a first-come-first-served basis or you can purchase Gold Circle concert admission for $50 that gets you into special reserved seating.

Here's who's playing:

  • June 30: Michael Franti @ 7:30 PM
  • July 1: Beach Boys @ 7:30 PM
  • July 2: Orpheus @ 3 PM
  • July 2: Eddie Money @ 7:30 PM
  • July 3: Petty & The Heartshakers @ 3 PM
  • July 3: Los Lobos @ 7:30 PM
  • July 4: Matt Jeffe @ 3 PM
  • July 4: LeAnn Rimes @ 7:30 PM

Admission is as follows:

Online: 

  •  Adults 13–64 $15  +$3 service fee
  •  Children 4–12 $12  +$3 service fee
  •  Seniors 65+ $12  +$3 service fee

At the Box Office in Advance and at the Gates:

  • Adults 13–64 $20 
  • Children 4–12 $15
  • Seniors 65+ $15 

For more info head to marinfair.org.

