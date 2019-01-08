Man Caught On Video Licking a Doorbell In Salinas

After a brief search, police has found the man who was caught on camera licking a doorbell at a home in the Rossi Rico neighborhood of Salinas. The video has since gone viral.

Video of Guy gets caught licking a doorbell

According to CBS affiliate KION, the family living in the home received an alert early Saturday morning that someone was at their front door. They immediately called the police when they were shocked to find on their surveillance video the man, who police have identified as 33-year-old Roberto Daniel Arroyo.

Apparently, Arroyo also visited other homes in the neighborhood as well.

Sylvia Dungan's family who lives in the Salinas home tells KION "I thought, boy there’s a lot of traffic. I go, 5:00 in the morning? My son doesn’t get home till 6:00 a.m. well then who the heck is that?"

In addition to the doorbell licking, Arroyo was seen on video urinating on the family's lawn, according to police.

"You kind of laugh about it afterward because technically he didn’t do anything," Dungan adds.

Arroyo was questioned and has been charged with petty theft and prowling.

