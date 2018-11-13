PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 11: A dog named Rockey stands on the fence in front of the home of Jimmy Clements that survived the Camp Fire on November 11, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town

(Photo credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

'Maddie's Forum' Aims To Help Reunite Pets of The Camp Fire in Butte County With Their Humans

November 13, 2018
PARADISE, CA (KCBS RADIO) - Rescuers continue to find pets and other animals separated from their human counterparts in the Camp Fire.

Maddie's Forum, an online community developed to increase collaboration in the animal welfare industry, has created a page specifically to help pets and their caregivers during the California Wildfires.

For more on this, KCBS Radio's Rebecca Corral spoke with the chief information officer for Maddie's Fund, Lars Rabbe.

