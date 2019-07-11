Mac 'n Cheese Festival Headed To San Francisco This Weekend

Celebrating National Mac 'n Cheese Day this Sunday and all weekend long, it's time again for the Great Mac 'N Cheese Melt Off at San Francisco's Soma StrEat Food Park.

This time it's back for a whole weekend from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm on both Saturday, July 13th and Sunday, July 14th.

Ten of the Bay Area's best food trucks & pop-up shops will compete to earn your vote as having the Bay Area's best Mac 'N Cheese.

Here are some of the vendors:

Batter Up, Chef's Truck, Doughp Cookie Dough, Firetrail Pizza, Gyros on Wheels, Jackrabbit Kitchen, Kokio Republic, Little Red Riding Truck, Lobos Ice Cream, Moonraker Mobile, Nombe, Nuncha Empanada, The American Grilled Cheese Kitchen, The GrilledCheezGuy and The Sarap Shop.

Pre-sale General admission tickets run $5.00, $36.00 gets you all-you-can-drink craft beer. Those 10-years-old and under get in free.

More information is available on Soma website, or visit their Facebook event page.

