Lucasfilm Reveals New 'Darth Vader' VR Experience

The next step in virtual reality storytelling was announced at Oculus Connect 5, the annual developer conference at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose.

On Wedensday, Lucasfilm and their immersive entertainment division, ILMxLAB revealed their latest VR experience, Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series - Episode I.

A three part series from writer and executive producer David S. Goyer, Vader Immortal occurs between Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, where you encounter Darth Vader himself and the VR ability to wield a lightsaber.

The storyline is set on Mustafar, home to the Dark Lord of the Sith, first introduced to us in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The story is canon, which was developed by Lucasfilm Story Group and is "an official part of the overall saga."

In creating an immersive space, Goyer said "I can tell you that the first time we did tests with Vader approaching you — it’s just incredibly intimidating"

Goyer is known for his work in television, video games and especially for his writing in movies like Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and The Dark Knight movies with Christian Bale.

"We always look for opportunities to explore the Star Wars universe in new ways," President of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy said, "ILMxLAB is very excited to be working with David S. Goyer on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars experience which allows fans to travel to Darth Vader’s fiery, lava-ridden fortress and wield a lightsaber on his home turf."

Goyer adds "...to inhabit a Star Wars story and take action within a Star Wars story, is a game-changer."

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series is set to release sometime in 2019. It will be available on the nearly $400 stand-alone wireless headset, Oculus Quest, which was also revealed at Oculus Connect.

Watch the teaser for Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series, here...

Video of Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series - Episode I - Official Teaser

More information is available on StarWars.com/sms

