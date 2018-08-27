'Lost' Star Joins Cast of 'Star Wars: Episode IX'

Dominic Monaghan of Lord of the Rings trilogy fame, is set to join the cast of Star Wars: Episode IX, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Monaghan is in familiar ground as he is once again working with Lost producer, J.J. Abrams. He joins the current cast along with Adam Driver, Billie Lourd, Daisy Ridley, Domhnall Gleeson, John Boyega, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Lupita Nyong’o, Oscar Isaac and recently announced Felicity/The Americans actress Keri Russell, Naomi Ackie, and Logan actor Richard E. Grant.

On Friday, Monaghan teased his casting on Instagram with a photo that read "More powerful than you can possibly imagine," a nod to Obi-Wan Kenobi's (Sir Alec Guiness) line before he was struck down by Darth Vader in the original Star Wars: A New Hope.



A post shared by Dominic Monaghan (@dom_monaghan_) on Aug 24, 2018 at 12:22pm PDT

Monaghan's role in Star Wars: Episode IX is yet unknown.

The untitled ninth and final installment of the Star Wars saga is set to release in theaters on December 20, 2019.