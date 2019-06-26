Lizzo Talks "Truth Hurts" Going Platinum, Rihanna, and Being A Role Model

By: Vanessa Hale (via AMP 103.3)

Last night, Lizzo blew the roof off Venu Boston with an incredible show!

Before hitting the stage, the "Cuz I Love You" visionary caught up with Vanessa Hale right after finding out that "Truth Hurts" officially went platinum! "I was at soundcheck 10 mintues ago and it was very exciting...I went and called my mommy and checked in with my A&R and manager, and posted about it on Instagram and Twitter." *cheers kombucha*

Aside from "Truth Hurts," it's also been a huge week for the singer with her iconic BET Awards performance. Not only did she deliver a show-stopping set, Rihanna was living for it and gave her a standing ovation! When asked about what it's like growing as an artist and having these milestones -- Rihanna -- happening, Lizzo talked about how she has always loved putting on a performance.

"We've always loved playing in the playground, wearing costumes, giving the gag. Ever since I first started performing at festivals we were always turning haters into congratulators, and we were always the unknown band drawing the crowd to the stage. This is normal for me, except the only difference is now it's not just like a bunch of kids rolling at Bonaroo it's Rihanna standing up in the front row!"

Lizzo's empowering music has positioned her as a role model for countless people -- I'm my own soulmate, I know how to love me! "If my music has changed somebody and they think I'm their role model then I'm humbled, honored, and grateful." She went on to say, "You know maybe 10 yeas ago I wouldn't have been the best role model for somebody, but I'm definitely on the path to greater good and I just want to help spread positivity and love -- I don't want to do the opposite."

Additionally, when it comes to making the world a better place, Lizzo mentioned, "I just happen to be born with the purpose, and the gift, and the drive to want to actually enforce that with my life."