Live Nation Celebrates 4th of July 'Freedom of Choice' Week With $25 Tickets

Live Nation's 4th of July 'Freedom of Choice' Week begins on Monday, July 2nd at 10:00am and they're celebrating the holiday by giving us lawn tickets to any of the shows below for only $25 while supplies last (all inclusive).

The offer runs through Friday, July 6th at 10:00 pm and includes shows like:

Counting Crows – July 6th at Shoreline Amphitheatre

Pentatonix – July 18th at Shoreline Amphitheatre

Logic – July 19th at Shoreline Amphitheatre

Breaking Benjamin/FFDP – July 24th at Shoreline Amphitheatre

311/Offspring – July 25th at Shoreline Amphitheatre

Halsey – July 27th at Shoreline Amphitheatre

Niall Horan – August 4th at Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sublime with ROME – August 4th at Concord Pavilion

Weezer/Pixies – August 7th at Shoreline Amphitheatre

Comedy Get Down – August 11th at Concord Pavilion

Lady Antebellum/Darius Rucker – August 16th at Shoreline Amphitheatre

Avenged Sevenfold – August 24th at Concord Pavilion

Rod Stewart/Cyndi Lauper – August 29th at Shoreline Amphitheatre

Evanescence/Lindsey – September 5th at Shoreline Amphitheatre

Deep Purple/Judas Priest – September 29th at Shoreline Amphitheatre

For more information, visit LiveNation.com