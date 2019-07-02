Beyoncé and Nala from 'The Lion King' (Photo credit: Disney)

Beyoncé and Nala from 'The Lion King' (Photo credit: Disney)

'The Lion King' Filmmakers Share Actor/Character Photos

July 2, 2019
Filmmakers of the upcoming live-action Lion King has shared a set of photos matching the voice actors to their on-screen characters.

The photos show each actor facing their character like Donald Glover facing adult-Simba and Beyoncé facing Nala. The elegantly photographed images were posted by both director Jon Favreau's and Disney's social media.

Take a look at the images here...

Also included in the images are Chiwetel Ejiofor with Scar, Billy Eichner with Timon, Seth Rogen and Pumbaa, John Oliver with Zazu, Alfre Woodard and Sarabi, Keegan-Michael Key with Kamari, Eric André and Azizi, Florence Kasumba with Shenzi, Shahadi Wright Joseph and Young Nala and JD McCrary with Young Simba.

Disney’s The Lion King debuts in theaters this July 19.

