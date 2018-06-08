Kelly Clarkson Opens Up On Her Recent Weight Loss

Singer Kelly Clarkson recently opened up about her recent weight loss.

During the red carpet walk at 2018 CMT Music Awards, Thursday night, 'The Voice' coach talked to Alecia Davis of ExtraTV when Kelly commented on how incredible she looked.

"I’m not working out!" Clarkson said to Davis. "I think people think I’m working out and I’m like, ‘Don’t think I’m going to come play some sport!’"

"I literally read this book, and I did it for this autoimmune disease that I had and I had a thyroid issue, and now all my levels are back up. I’m not on medicine anymore because of this book" Clarkson said, referring to cardiac surgeon Steven R. Gundry's book The Plant Paradox. "It’s basically about how we cook our food, non-GMO, no pesticides, eating really organic."

On the most recent season of The Voice, the 'Love So Soft' singer was asked about her slender transformation. Clarkson's response was "I have to shout out my whole glam squad,"

"I literally hired Harry Potter and SPANX; it’s all like a sausage." she adds.