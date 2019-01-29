Jason Mraz Creates Special 'Hug AmBEARsador' Build-A-Bear

The retailer Build-A-Bear Workshop best known for their customizable teddy bears has partnered up with singer/songwriter Jason Mraz to build their first ever Hug AmBEARsador.

The exclusive Jason Mraz bear features a special National Hug Day heart design and Mraz’s signature embroidered on the paw. As a bundle, the Hug AmBEARsador includes a new CD album and a matching outfit resembling the "Lucky" singer.

The new album titled Hugs, Hearts & Happiness and features The Build-A-Bear Kids singing Jason Mraz hits.

In addition, Build-A-Bear Workshop is donating $10,000 to the Jason Mraz Foundation along with 1,000 furry plush toys for children in need.

Jason Mraz' 'Hug AmBEARsador' gift set is available at the Build-A-Bear website.

