Jason Mraz Creates Special 'Hug AmBEARsador' Build-A-Bear
"It's soo cute, it even comes with a fedora!" - Lexy
January 29, 2019
The retailer Build-A-Bear Workshop best known for their customizable teddy bears has partnered up with singer/songwriter Jason Mraz to build their first ever Hug AmBEARsador.
The exclusive Jason Mraz bear features a special National Hug Day heart design and Mraz’s signature embroidered on the paw. As a bundle, the Hug AmBEARsador includes a new CD album and a matching outfit resembling the "Lucky" singer.
The new album titled Hugs, Hearts & Happiness and features The Build-A-Bear Kids singing Jason Mraz hits.
In addition, Build-A-Bear Workshop is donating $10,000 to the Jason Mraz Foundation along with 1,000 furry plush toys for children in need.
Jason Mraz' 'Hug AmBEARsador' gift set is available at the Build-A-Bear website.