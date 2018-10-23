Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Get Into The Halloween Spirit

Celebrity couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Halloween game is on point!

Attending Gwen's niece Stella's costumed-themed birthday party, Blake wore a sailor's outfit while Stefani dressed up as 'Sally' from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Gwen's kids also got into the act. 12-year-old Kingston was a pirate, 10-year-old Zuma dressed up as 'SpongeBob SquarePants' and 4-year-old Apollo was a werewolf.

Stefani's Las Vegas residency began in June and runs in December and in February & March 2019 inside the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.