Lenny Kravitz On The Late, Great Aretha Franklin

The passing of the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin on Thursday left many at a loss. But many do celebrate the legacy she leaves behind. Some are fortunate enough the have known Franklin, inclduing rocker Lenny Kravitz.

Kravitz talked to Billboard about his fond memories knowing Franklin.

On October 30, 2009, Franklin and Kravitz performed on stage together at Madison Square Garden in New York City during the 25th Anniversary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Concert. Franklin herself was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1987, the first woman to be inducted.

(Photo credit: Mike Strasinger/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

After their performance, Kravitz and Franklin hung out and stayed in touch. "(She's) the greatest, the greatest, the greatest, the greatest," Kravitz said. "Just a sweet woman and she just felt like somebody in my family, like one of my aunts. She felt really familiar to me."

"Just a beautiful lady. Demands her respect, and rightfully so." he adds.

Aretha Franklin died at age 76 from advanced pancreatic cancer.