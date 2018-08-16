LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 16: Flowers and mementos are left at a growing memorial at Aretha Franklin's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. The legendary soul singer passed away today in Detroit from pancreatic

Lenny Kravitz On The Late, Great Aretha Franklin

August 16, 2018
The passing of the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin on Thursday left many at a loss. But many do celebrate the legacy she leaves behind. Some are fortunate enough the have known Franklin, inclduing rocker Lenny Kravitz.

Kravitz talked to Billboard about his fond memories knowing Franklin.

On October 30, 2009, Franklin and Kravitz performed on stage together at Madison Square Garden in New York City during the 25th Anniversary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Concert. Franklin herself was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1987, the first woman to be inducted.

After their performance, Kravitz and Franklin hung out and stayed in touch. "(She's) the greatest, the greatest, the greatest, the greatest," Kravitz said. "Just a sweet woman and she just felt like somebody in my family, like one of my aunts. She felt really familiar to me."

"Just a beautiful lady. Demands her respect, and rightfully so." he adds.

Aretha Franklin died at age 76 from advanced pancreatic cancer.

