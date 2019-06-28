CARLSBAD, CA-SEPTEMBER-17: Entrance to Legoland California theme park next to North America's first ever Legoland Hotel at Legoland on September 17, 2013 in Carlsbad, California. The three-story, 250-room hotel is located at the entrance of Legoland Calif

(Photo credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Lego Strikes Deal To Buy Legoland, Madame Tussauds

June 28, 2019
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The owners of toy maker Lego are teaming up with a group of investors to buy Merlin Entertainment, a British company that operates theme parks like Legoland and the Madame Tussauds wax museums.

Kirkbi Invest said Friday it is joining forces with private equity firm Blackstone and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to offer 455 pence (60 cents) per share for Merlin, valuing it at 4.77 billion pounds ($6 billion).

In this Feb. 7, 2013 file photo, Whitney Houston wax figures are unveiled at Madame Tussauds in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
(Photo credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Merlin runs eight Legoland parks and 20 Legoland Discovery Centers, as well as other sites like Madame Tussauds museums across the world. It estimates that about 67 million people visit its sites every year.

Merlin said it accepted the deal and its share price jumped 14%.

The investors will create a company that will own 50% of Merlin. Kirkbi already owns a stake of nearly 30%.

The first Legoland opened in 1968 near the Lego company headquarters in western Denmark. Lego sold the Legoland parks to Merlin in 2005.
 

