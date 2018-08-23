Zedd Is "Happy Now" With New Music Video Feat. Elley Duhé

Zedd's latest summer hit officially has a music video and we sure are "Happy Now." The DJ and producer's latest feel-good track features rising pop star, Elley Duhé.

When "Happy Now" was released back in July, Zedd revealed it as one of the more organic sounding songs he's created in a long time. It was co-written by Noonie Bao and Sarah Aarons while the 28-year-old produced the fun tune himself.

The collaboration follows his smash hit, "The Middle," featuring Maren Morris which continues to receive praise from all genres. Zedd will continue his Las Vegas residency at the Omnia Nightclub through 2020.

Watch Zedd's "Happy Now" music video below.