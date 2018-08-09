Oscars to Introduce 'Popular Film' Category in 2019

The Oscars will introduce a new category next year and it has fans of the film industry divided. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences will now honor the most "popular film" of the year.

What does that mean exactly? According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Oscars "will create a new category for outstanding achievement in popular film" and the "eligibility requirements and other key details will be forthcoming."

The popular film category will be implemented during the 91st annual Academy Awards which will take place Feb. 24, 2019. The Academy's board of governors did in fact endorse the new change for the upcoming three-hour telecast.

The Academy has also set an earlier date for 2020 and will make the show more globally accessible. The breaking news brought a lot of backlash which had people comparing the Oscars to the MTV Awards, People's Choice, and more.

Change is coming to the #Oscars. Here's what you need to know:



- A new category is being designed around achievement in popular film.

- We've set an earlier airdate for 2020: mark your calendars for February 9.

- We're planning a more globally accessible, three-hour telecast. pic.twitter.com/oKTwjV1Qv9 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 8, 2018

The Popular Film Category at the #Oscars is an insult. This is not the MTV Awards. — The Oscar Predictor (@OscarPredictor) August 8, 2018

All that said, it *could* be funny to watch the Academy dismay the superhero crowd year after year by voting waywardly on the Best Popular Film award.



"And the Oscar goes to... MAMMA MIA: HERE WE GO AGAIN!" — Guy Lodge (@GuyLodge) August 8, 2018

5 #Oscars that should exist before "Best Popular Film":



- Best Casting

- Best Stunt Work

- Best Digital Performance (For Voice Actors and Mo-Cap)

- Best Overall Performance (Gender neutral, any screen time)

- Best Original Film (Not based on other source material) — Aaron Dicer (@aarondicer) August 9, 2018

Oscars introducing new Popular Film category just isn’t right for me. Might as well just rename it new Disney-owned category. — Haziq J. (@HaziqJamaludin) August 9, 2018

Oscar for Best Popular Film is like giving a medal to the hottest guy in the class who has failed 8th grade 15 times — K. A. Riley (@AthenasLaw) August 9, 2018