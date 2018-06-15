Christina Aguilera Goes in Disguise With Jimmy Fallon in NYC Subway

Christina Aguilera joined Jimmy Fallon in disguise for a performance in a New York City subway station. The pair played a cover of Aretha Franklin's "Think" for a segment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Aguilera and Fallon revealed themselves to the subway goers and in addition performed the superstar's 2002 smash hit, "Fighter." The 37-year-old released her eighth studio album, Liberation, on Friday (June 15).

Aguilera also gave a performance for Fallon's live audience in Rockefeller Plaza of her latest single, "Fall In Line." The track is included on Liberation and features Demi Lovato on the original version.

Christina Aguilera's The Liberation Tour kicks off in September.